Dhar: Culprit is rural engineering department, say panchayat secretaries in defence of those booked in job scheme

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The members of village panchayat secretary association from the district have come to rescue of sarpanchs, gram panchayat secretaries and employment assistants against whom FIR has been registered. The latter have been accused of committing irregularities in the works sanctioned under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

Members of gram panchayat, block secretaries and joint secretaries' associations submitted a memorandum to sub divisional magistrate Bondersingh Kalesh on Tuesday and said administration should stop pressuring village panchayat secretaries for allotting work under MGNREGA. At present, there is a lot of pressure on village panchayat to provide work under MGNREGA. They also said investigation should be launched against rural engineering department, which is the real culprit.

In the memorandum, the block secretary and joint secretary association accused rural engineering department for irregularities claiming that in the village panchayats of Sardarpur janpad, payment was made by creating a false job card on the work done by the rural engineering department. It was done by Rural Engineering Services Department from the janpad panchayat and rural engineering department’s login.

So far, no action has been taken against those who did this. However, action was taken against gram panchayat secretaries and employment assistant for irregularities.