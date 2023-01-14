Madhya Pradesh: Gram panchayat secy, assistant assaulted during PESA meet in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Sirli gram panchayat secretary and an assistant employment officer was assaulted by a group of persons during a hearing of cases under Provisions of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act on Friday. Four persons have been booked.

After the enactment of the PESA act, a peace committee meeting was organised at Sirli village of Bhikangaon tehsil to coordinate in two cases (at the village level). Meanwhile, a group of locals attacked the secretary and assistant employment officer following a scuffle and began to ransack the office by destroying chairs.

Giving the information, secretary Tomar said that four persons namely Shailendra Baising, Shubham Jeevan Singh, Sandeep Singh and Purna Singh kicked up a row, ransacked the office and even intimated to kill.

He also suffered minor injuries around his neck. Later, he approached SDM Milind Dhoke, Janpad CEO OP Sharma and handed over a memorandum while demanding strict action against the accused. On the complaint, a case has been lodged against four accused. The accused persons were identified by the police and an FIR was also registered.