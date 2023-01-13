Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated ex-CMO mows down 6, 1 dead in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and five others were injured after being mowed down by a car driven by former chief municipal officer (CMO) in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district on Thursday.

Accused Mohan Singh Alawa, who was recently suspended by the CM from the dais, was in an inebriated state. After the accident, there was a chaos like situation at the site.

Bhikangaon police station in-charge Sourabh Batham said the deceased was identified as Ramlal Dhangar of Kodla Jagir village. He was seriously injured and doctors referred him to Indore but he died on the way.

Immediately after the accident, police arrested Alawa. He was under the influence of alcohol and it was confirmed in medical examination report.

Batham said the incident took place near Bhikangaon bus station and the incident was captured on CCTV as a joint team of Rapid Action Force and local police were conducting a flag march near the bus stand at that time.

After going through the CCTV footage it was revealed that the accused moved out of his Mandi road residence at 11.45 am. He reached the court at noon. After reaching the court, he started driving his car rashly and damaged five motorcycles in front of the court. He later crashed his vehicle into a roadside eatery and pan shop near the Bus Stand. The former CMO later hit a food cart at the bus stand.

He then pressed the accelerator and drove towards the Khandwa-Vadodara Highway, where he hit one motorcyclist. The accused even hit municipal council employee Ramlal Dhangar near Tretiya Mama Bhavan. The collision was so strong that the motorcycle was trapped beneath the car. Alawa tried to flee the spot and dragged the motorcycle up to 50-feet. However, car’s front tyres were flattened thus preventing his escape.

After getting information, Batham and his team rushed to the post and arrested him.