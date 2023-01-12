Global Investors Summit: Air India to operate three flights a week from Indore to Sharjah, announces Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India will operate three flights a week from Indore to Sharjah from April this year, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday. Scindia was speaking at the valedictory session of the two day Global Investors Summit (GIS) being held in Indore, organised by the MP government.

The 7th edition of the Global Investors Summit ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ came to an end on Thursday, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar virtually attending the closing ceremony. Apart from Jaishankar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister of agriculture and farmers welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and minister of social justice and empowerment Virendra Singh Khatik were also present at the event.

More details about the operation of flights is awaited.