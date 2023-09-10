Madhya Pradesh: GPGC, Khargone Hosts Essay Competition On G-20 In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Post Graduate College (GPGC) in Khargone hosted an essay competition centered on the G-20 Summit as part of the Puneet Sagar Campaign under the guidance of principal Dr RS Deora and 36 Madhya Pradesh NCC Khandwa Battalion.

The campaign, aimed at fostering knowledge and awareness, saw Colonel Sandipan Bhattacharya from the Khandwa Battalion enlightening cadets about its significance via online platform.

The competition itself, featuring insightful essays on the G-20 Summit, was conducted following an introduction to the campaign by NCC caretaker prof Girish Shiva, who explained the rules and guidelines.

The cadets demonstrated their understanding of the G-20 Summit by delving into its history, member countries, objectives and global significance.

This year, India is proudly presiding over the G-20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Comprising of 19 member countries, with the European Union (EU) as the 20th member, the G-20 plays a vital role in global cooperation and decision-making.

In recognition of their outstanding contribution, cadet Ajay Nayak, a first-year BA student, secured the first position, followed by cadet Kamlesh Chauhan, a first-year BCom student, and cadet Shivraj Chauhan, also a first-year BCom student.

