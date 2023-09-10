MP Weather Update: IMD Bhopal Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Western Part Of The State

IMD Bhopal Predicts Heavy Rainfall In West Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal on Sunday has predicted heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh as a result of a cyclonic circulation over central MP.

IMD Meteorologist SN Sahu said, "According to the data received in the last 24 hours, Jabalpur has received 91 mm, Satna has received 68 mm, Chhindwara 36mm, Bhopal city 41 mm, Bhopal Bairagarh 24 mm and Indore 87 mm of rainfall. A cyclonic circulation is hovering over central MP which can cause heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh." After India witnessed the driest August since 1901, the IMD said that the monsoon is expected to be normal across the country during September.

Rainfall in August lowest since 1901

Apart from this IMD also informed that the rainfall in August over all of Central India and South Peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history.

Informing about the maximum temperature, the Meteorological Department said that most parts of the country will have above-normal maximum temperatures whereas some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west-central India are likely to get normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.