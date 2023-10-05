Madhya Pradesh: Govt Approves ₹1.21-cr City Pond Beautification Work In Khachrod

FP Photo/ Representative Image

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The state government gave a green signal for the Rs 1.21 crore project aimed at enhancing the beauty of the city pond under the Amrit 2.0 initiative. Municipal president Govind Bharava expressed his gratitude, highlighting that the tireless efforts of MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar have successfully resolved a longstanding issue in the city.

Addressing a crucial concern raised during the NPA elections, Bharava emphasised that the project would address the problem of dirty drains and contaminated water flowing into the pond.

The proposal for beautification and garden development, totalling Rs 1.21 crore, was sent to the state government by the municipality and has now received official approval.

With the green signal from the government, the municipality is set to move forward swiftly by inviting tenders for the beautification of the central city pond and the construction of an additional garden.

Bharava credited MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar for his dedication and efforts in devising an action plan that ultimately gained government approval.

This development scheme promises to uplift the city's aesthetic appeal and provide a cleaner, more pleasant environment for its residents, marking a significant step towards fulfilling the promises made to the people during the elections, he added.