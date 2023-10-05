 Madhya Pradesh: `BJP Is A Party Of All Castes, Communities’


FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the assembly elections, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) held a rural Prabudh Jan conference at Barnagar town in Ujjain district.

Addressing the event, keynote speaker and veteran leader Makhan Singh Chouhan said that BJP works for all castes and communities. This is the speciality of the BJP. It is not the party of any one caste or community. The mantra for development is 'sabka sath sabka vikas', he said.

District president Bahadur Singh Bormundala was also present. The event was presided over by Ashok Godha. Veteran journalists, doctors, charted accountants, advocates, poets and literature experts attended the event.

Dr Aashish Tiwari, Manoj Bilala, CA Rishabh Nima, professor Lakshman Chelani, and Rakesh Shriwastav also expressed their thoughts. The event was conducted by Rajpal Singh Rathore and city president Shyam Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of 'Rani Durgavati Smarak', Unveils Projects Of About ₹12,600 Crore...
article-image
