Madhya Pradesh: Government school continues to operate from unsafe 80-year-old building in Pithampur

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government School in Sagore are studying in perpetual fear. Reason: The 80-year-old dilapidated and rickety school building.

Despite being declared unsafe five years ago, the school run by tribal welfare department continues to operate from the building.

More than 1,000 students are forced to risk their lives to study in it. Tenders for constructing new building were invited by the Pithampur municipality. However, the construction never began owing to lack of technical approval.

Letters sent principal repeatedly to the Dhar tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner and the municipality have failed to evoke any response yet.

A new building for higher secondary students has been constructed at Choti Sagore, but there is no room for primary and middle school students.

Reports said that the bhoomi pujan of the new school building was held on August 26, 2022. However, the construction work is yet to begin. Contacted, CMO Dr Madhu Saxena assured to redress the problem by visiting the school.