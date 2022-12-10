Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Demarcation work of mines in Pithampur will start next week. The Mining Department has formed two to demarcate these mines. In the absence of demarcation, miners have had a field day in mining from wherever they wanted. It has led to rampant illegal mining.

A number of such complaints have been made in this regard over a long period of time. On receiving one such complaint sub-divisional officer Pithampur Roshni Patidar swung into action and seized 12 dumpers and two JCB machines in villages Khandwa and Kunvarji and put these 14 vehicles under guard at the Sanjay Reservoir police post. The whole matter has now been handed over to the Mineral Department, Dhar that will peruse legal action in the matter. Patidar told this representative that about 60 mines are running in Pithampur industrial area. After demarcation, a detailed report will be prepared and given to the district administration.