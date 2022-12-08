Madhya Pradesh: Leopard caught in cage, Mhow Cantt residents relieved

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The leopard that had terrorized the residents of army Cantt was finally trapped in the cage on Thursday evening. Even forest department team heaved a sigh of relief after the leopard walked into the cage and was caught.

Earlier, the team had failed to track the leopard moving around in army area near Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE).

On Wednesday night, leopard killed a dog. A new video of 7:46 minutes of leopard roaming in military premises too has surfaced.

Afraid of the leopard, residents of area have restricted their daily routine. Parks are deserted as parents are not allowing them to venture out due to the fear of leopard.

Routine outdoor training activities of the army too were restricted after movement of adult leopards was detected in residential areas of the military areas a week back.

Irked over the failure to trap the leopard, the Commandant had on Thursday called forest officers on Thursday and warned that if the leopard was not caught then the responsibility of any untoward happening would rest on them.

Following the meeting, the forest department had deployed a large rescue team comprising Ralamandal SDO Yuhan Katara, Mhow SDO Kailash Joshi, Ralamandal Ranger Yadav, Mhow Ranger Sachin Verma, Deputy Ranger Pawan Joshi in the military area. The team also increased the number of cameras to seven and cages by three.

According to forest officials, last Friday the leopard had entered the campus from AWC Road. Spread over an area of about 20 hectare, this military residential area has a boundary wall of 10-feet with four feet high wiring. The forest officials believe that the leopard managed to enter the premises but has been trapped as it is unable to leave it due to high boundary.