Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found hanging from tree, MP forest officials zero in on three persons in Bhopal

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons are being questioned and hunt was on for the prime accused after a tiger was found hanging from a tree in the territorial forest area of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The two-year-old tiger, on Wednesday, walked into a trap laid for herbivores and broke off a piece of wood to which a clutch cable was fixed, after which it climbed up a tree and got entangled in the wire while descending, as per initial probe.

"In an attempt to free itself, the 200-kilogram tiger died of suffocation. Two persons are being questioned and search for one person, who is the prime accused, is underway," Chattarpur Range Conservator of Forests Sanjeev Jha said.

"Sniffer dogs from Panna and Satna took us to the spot where the wooden piece was fixed. Hats off to these dogs for the extraordinary help," Jha added.

Madhya Pradesh has six tiger reserves, namely Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri. 

