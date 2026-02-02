Bhopal News: Tiger, Tigress Found Dead In North Shahdol |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed after a tigress and a tiger were found dead within twelve hours in Jai Singh Nagar of North Shahdol area. Their carcasses were discovered barely 100 meters apart. One died in a territorial fight while the other succumbed to electrocution.

District Forest Officer (DFO) North Shahdol, Taruna Verma, told Free Press that the tigress was found first on Sunday, followed by the tiger carcass on Monday.

When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, L. Krishnamurthy, said the tigress perished in a territorial fight while the tiger died due to electrocution. In response, local forest officials have been instructed to intensify combing operations and step up vigilance.

DFO North said four villagers of Karpa hamlet were arrested in connection with the electrocution. Likewise, four others, on whose fields the animals were found, have also been booked. Interrogation of all accused is underway.

Body condition raises concern

Organs of both animals were found intact. Villagers reported seeing 3 cubs near the dead tigress. Forest officials carried out a search but could not locate the cub.

Rising deaths

Madhya Pradesh lost nine big cats in January alone. With these two deaths, total feline mortality rises to 11 so far. Electrocution is emerging as a major threat. On January 16, a tiger died in Bandhavgarh due to electric shock.

Forest department analysis from 2014 to 2025 shows 933 wild animals, including 39 tigers, died due to electric traps, mostly during winter. The recent death in North Shahdol occurred while Operation Wild Trap II was underway to protect wildlife. Head of Forest Force, V. N. Ambade, had directed field officers to exercise strict vigilance following past incidents.

Wild life activist Ajay Dubey has expressed concern that out of 11 feline deaths this year so far, most of tiger mortality occured in Shahdol and Bandhavgarh. He demanded that accountibilty should be fixed in these cases.