Madhya Pradesh: Medical Education minister, Bhopal mayor to inaugurate 4-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ at Kamla Park on Thursday evening

Members of Begums of Bhopal interacting with media persons in the city | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Mayor Malti Rai will inaugurate ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ at Kamla Park in the city on Thursday evening.

The four-day event is being organised by Begums of Bhopal in association with Vanya Prakashan of the state Tribal Affairs Department.

Organiser Rakhshan Khan told media persons that this is the third year of the fest and its main objective is to promote women's empowerment and gender equality as well as to provide a platform for talents. It is also to preserve the literature, art, and culture of Bhopal, she said.

She said that the event will begin with a performance by the Women Police Band at 4 pm. It will be followed by meditation, ‘Stuti Gayan,’ Bhili Dance,’ ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha,’ and a felicitation ceremony on an inaugural day.

On December 9, various contests for students, best out of waste Contest, a UC demonstration by the police commissioner, a dance by Aigiri Nandini SHG talk show, mallakhamb, a cultural performance by children of Aarushi NGO, an entrepreneurship talk show, Insta Bhopali Show, Patiyagoi, Dastangoi, and Mushaira will be held.

Painting contest for students, Mehndi Art contest, discussion on a safe city by Sangini Group, discussion from young writers by Club Literati, poem contest for students, ‘Surma ke Batole,’ poetess’ meet and fashion show will be held on December 10.

Street play by Udai Group, Ramp Walk by students of Police School, kathak dance, Chaar Bayt, Abhinandan Samaroh, ‘Geet Evam Sangeet ki Mehfil,’ and sufiyana qawwali will be held on December 10 – the concluding of the event. “Females and men accompanied by women are allowed in the fest,” Khan said.