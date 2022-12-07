Bhopal: Sarpanch’s honorarium hiked to Rs 4,250

Representative Pic/ File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced hike in sarpanch’s honorarium from Rs 1,750 to Rs 4,250. Right of mutation and division of properties too would be given to panchayats.

The CM also warned of strict action against those filing false complaints with CM Helpline.

CM was addressing the state-level orientation training-cum- convention of newly-elected sarpanchs at Jamborie Maidan of Bhopal on Wednesday.

Chouhan further said that administrative sanction right of gram panchayat would be increased to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 15 lakh and added that Rs 1,472 crore of 15th Finance Commission has been issued to Panchayats.

Asserting that rights of sarpanchs will remain in the hands of sarpanchs, he said that gram sabha meeting be held properly at regular interval.

Announcing that all demands of sarpanchs would be fulfilled, Chouhan said that panchayat secretaries would be appointed against vacant posts. Likewise, employment assistants too would be appointed.

He also said that in case anyone’s name is missing in BPL list then the gram sabha can get it included by passing a proposal.

Sharing his expectations from sarpanchs, he said that panchayats should resolve small disputes and undertake plantation drive. Besides, panchayats should work towards becoming poverty-free and ensure that every child goes to school. He further said that sarpanchs should prepare master plan on the line of cities to make their villages de-addict in a phased manner.

Panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that every gram panchayat would be developed as model panchayat.

