Bhopal: RSS Sarkaryavah in city for 3 days, govt, organisation on tenterhooks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale is coming to Bhopal on December 11. He will stay in the state capital for three days.

During his stay, Hosabale will take part in several public events, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be with him in most of the events.

Nevertheless, Hosabale’s proposed visit to Bhopal has put the government and the party organisation on tenterhooks.

Both BJP state president VD Sharma and Chouhan are considered close to Hosabale. Both the leaders have been close to Hosbole since their days in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Besides the scheduled events that he will attend during his stay, Hosabale may take feedback on the progress of the work being done to promote the RSS ideology and on the government projects.

Hosabale will take part as the main speaker of the RSS’s Sharirik Prakat event. He will also inaugurate a skill development centre on the Eklavya cluster of Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad.

On December 12, Hosabale will inaugurate a job skill development centre and open a three-day lecture series at Ravindra Bhavan on December 13.