Bhopal: ‘Maintain proper record of complaints at police stations’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, citizens in Madhya Pradesh can easily keep a track of their complaints at police station. Thanks to an order of MP Information Commission that has asked the State Director General of Police to maintain systematic record of all the complaints at the police stations. People will be provided general diary entry number of their complaint at all the police stations in the State.

An RTI applicant from Satna district Krishanpal Dubey had made a complaint at Rampur Baghelan police station. Dubey filed an RTI application with Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) office asking about the progress of his complaint. The police station replied that no such complaint was received. The case then reached SP office as first appeal. Same reply was received there too. After that, the applicant approached MP Information Commission for the information.

Taking cognisance, SIC Rahul Singh issued orders for departmental action against the ASI as he showed negligence and disrespect by not taking the complaint and putting it on record.