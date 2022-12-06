Bhopal: Uma’s campaign comes to naught, more people take to drinking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti’s campaigns against ban on sale of liquor have come to naught. Despite Bharti’s appeal and in spite of state government’s drug de-addiction drives, the people of Madhya Pradesh are consuming liquor more than they used to do.

The state government launched a drug de-addiction campaign on October 2 when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharti were present on the state.

Both of them administered oath to the people of the state to shun liquor and drugs. Nevertheless, the statistics of drinkers received in November indicated that the appeals of Chouhan and those Uma have barely had any impact on the people. Instead of declining, the number of drinkers has shot up.

In November this year, the consumption of country-made liquor was 21.5%, of foreign-made liquor 33.1 %, and that of beer was 12.4%, which is higher than the figures pertaining to November last year.

In November last year, 1.3 crore proof litres of country-made liquor were consumed. Nevertheless, 1.25 crore proof litres of country-made liquor were consumed in November this year.

Similarly, the consumption of foreign-made liquor increased from 50 lakh proof litres to 66 lakh proof litres. In the same way, the consumption of beer has gone up from 87 lakh bulk litres to 97 lakh bulk litres this year.

As Uma Bharati was in meditation, she did not give any reaction.

Districts where liquor consumption increased

“The consumption of country-made liquor has increased in Rajgarh, Guna, Katni and Ashoknagar.

“The consumption of foreign-made liquor has gone up in Satna Vidisha, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dhar, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Bhind, Ashoknagar and Alirajpur.

“On the other hand, the number of people drinking beer has increased in Agar Malwa, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Guna, Gwalior, Katni, Morena, Narsinghpur, Khandwa, Khargon, Sagar, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Singrauli and Ujjain.

Along with tourism, sale of liquor increased in Ujjain

After the construction of Mahakaal Lok, the number of people visiting Ujjain has shot up. As a result of increase in number of tourists, the consumption has also gone up. In comparison to last year, the consumption of country-made liquor has shot up by 42%, of foreign-made liquor by 94% and of beer by 77%.