Indore: CCTV surveillance by-laws to be tabled in IMC’s council meeting today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country, Indore is now going to be under CCTV surveillance if Indore Municipal Corporation’s council meeting gives its approval to Indore Community Camera (Surveillance) by-laws 2022.

Closed circuit television cameras will be installed at all such places where 100 or above people gather.

Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed at gated colonies, residential townships, housing societies, big apartments and built-up area of 1,500 sqft or above including but not limited to commercial establishments, religious places, offices, and educational institutions.

In its first meeting on Monday, Mayor-in-Council had given an approval to Indore Community Camera (Surveillance) By-laws 2022. But the by-laws will come into force only after IMC’s council nod. As the BJP has a confortable majority in the House, approval of the by-laws is a mere formality.

“For public safety and security and for protecting both people and property, installation of CCTV cameras in the city is necessary,” says mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

There are total 28 issues on agenda. Some of them include the installation of Lata Mangeshkar statue on Gandhi Hall premises, changing the name of the Sanwer Road Industrial area, preparing special purpose vehicle for resolving the Hukumchand Mills land issue so that workers can get their pending dues, release of green bond of Rs 305 crore for installation of 60 MW solar plant at Jalud pumping station,construction of one lane of road between Rau Circle and Mangalia, constructing a road between Tigaria Badsha and Khade Ganpati, etc.