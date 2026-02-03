Bhopal News: Youth Held For Rape, Blackmailing & Attempt For Minor’s Religious Conversion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Monday arrested the man allegedly involved in rape, blackmailing and attempt of religious conversion of a minor school girl. The accused is a student of Class 12 and belongs to a reputed family.

According to reports, accused Ausaf Ali met the victim through one of her friends. In July last year, the accused took the girl to a secluded place in Khanugaon area and raped her inside a car while promising marriage.

He also shot the videos of the act. Later, Ausaf allegedly threatened to make the video viral and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the victim. She somehow managed to arrange Rs 40,000 and gave it to the accused. However, he continued harassing her while demanding more money.

The accused called her from different numbers when the victim blocked his phone calls and social media account. Ausaf then allegedly showed the obscene video of the girl to her friends and defamed her.

The victim’s cousin accompanied by members of a Hindu organisation then approached Koh-e-Fiza police and demanded action. They alleged that Ausaf also attempted religious conversion of the victim.

Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge KG Shukla said the accused Ausaf Ali had been arrested and his mobile has been seized for forensic examination. A case of rape, POCSO Act, blackmailing has been registered against him and further investigation is underway while the victim was being counselled by senior woman police officials, he added.