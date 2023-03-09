Madhya Pradesh: Government Girls Senior Hostel inmate died at hospital in Barwani district

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl residing at the Government Girls Senior Hostel died while undergoing treatment at the hospital after her health deteriorated. As soon as the information about the death of the girl was received, the relatives and officials reached the civil hospital.

According to the information, Lalita, a daughter of Baliram and a resident of Khutwadi (Varla) was studying in class 9 while living in Government SC Senior Girls Hostel located in Sudama Colony. On Wednesday afternoon, she suddenly fell ill. After which she was admitted to the Civil Hospital and her treatment was started. She died while undergoing treatment there.

Hostel warden Sunita Arya told that the girl and her elder sister, who studies in class 12th lived together at the hostel.

In the afternoon, Lalita complained of sudden stiffness in her limbs. Her elder sister and hostel staffers took her to the civil hospital, where the doctors started treatment.

After some time she started feeling well and started a conversation with her elder sister as well. After this he suddenly got nervous and after that, she died.

As soon as the information about the girl's death was received, the relatives also reached the hospital.

A police team from the nearby police station reached the hospital and sent the body for a post-mortem. The police have taken the matter under investigation. After the information about the death of the girl child in the hostel, BEO Lokendra Sohni and other officers also reached the hospital and inquired about the matter.