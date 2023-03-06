Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle seized with 37 cattle, 60 litre sprit, 3 held in Sendhwa

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Vehicle seized with 37 cattle, 60 litre sprit, 3 held in Sendhwa

On checking the vehicle, 37 cattle including 60 litres of spirit, stored in two drums were confiscated.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, Sendhwa Rural Police Station cops seized a vehicle stuffed with 37 cattle and 60 litres of spirit in the area on Monday. Three accused have been arrested on the spot. Action was taken under anti-smuggling campaign being run by SP Deepak Kumar Shukla in the entire district.

Sendhwa Rural Police Station in-charge Anokh Singh Scindia said that an informer told them about a truck that was smuggling cattle to Maharashtra for slaughter. Later, the truck was intercepted and three miscreants including Raheem, Anawar and Fajjo of Mandsaur were nabbed by them.

On checking the vehicle, 37 cattle including 60 litres of spirit, stored in two drums were confiscated. A case under various sections of IPC including Excise Act, MP Cow Prohibition Act, Animal Cruelty Prevention Act and others were registered against the court. Inspector Anokh Singh Scindia, SI Babulal Soni, SI Ram Mandloi and others played an important role in the operation.

