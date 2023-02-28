Madhya Pradesh: Two caught smuggling illegal weapons in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sedhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Sendhwa police on Tuesday busted another Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapons smuggling case and recovered two pistols from the two accused of Punjab near Hingwa Gate at Balwadi-Sendhwa Road near Umarti village on Tuesday.

These miscreants have been identified as 19-year-old Gurlal Singh of Govindwal Saheb and 20-year-old Karan Singh both in Punjab. The youths were carrying bags. On checking them, two pistols and two magazines were recovered and seized by the cops. Police have also confiscated their mobile phones.

A case has been registered against the miscreants at the Varla police station of Sendhwa and soon will be presented in court. Prior to this, they will be interrogated for two days by the police to know their motive for smuggling illegal weapons. Station in-charge Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi, ASI Sakhwat Ali, constables Rahul, Dharmendra, Arvind Patidar and others were involved in this action.

Notably, Umarti village under the Varla police station is prone to the smuggling of illegal weapons. Many non-government-authorised factories in this area supply weapons in states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP and Maharashtra.