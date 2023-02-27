Madhya Pradesh: Missing person assumed 'Dead’ returns home after 17 years in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A case of presumption of death came to the fore in Sendhwa development block of Barwani district where a person who was presumed dead by his family returned home 17 years after he went missing.

Premsingh, 47, son of Lachiya, a resident of Nawada locality in Dhanora village, about 25-kilometre from Sendhwa block headquarters went missing in 2006. At that time, his mental state was not good.

Meanwhile, on February 24, Premsingh’s family members got a call from one Mumbai-based NGO Shradha Rehabilitation Foundation and the person on other side informed them that they are bringing their missing brother. Initially, Dilip, a younger brother of Premsingh and his family won’t believe the words of the person on the other side.

“We couldn't believe it. We informed the village sarpanch and others about the same. After that we reached Dhanora bus stand, and we recognised him by seeing his name and Hanumanji tattoo on his hand”.

“We saw my brother after 17 years and won’t able to stop tears in our eyes as my mother died in 2014 waiting to see her son,” Dilip said.

Dilip and his family members informed that Premsingh had gone missing on Dhanteras in 2006 as he moved out of the house without informing anyone. The family members and relatives searched for him a lot, but when he was not found, it was assumed that he was dead.

Our mother was immersed in the grief of losing her son and she died in 2014. The family also performed all rituals of our mother and Premsingh together. Now when he returned home alive, we had no words to describe our happiness and sorrow as our mother left this world without seeing her son, Dilip said.

Premsing completely healthy after treatment

Dr Tushar Gule of NGO Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation said that Premsingh was admitted to Ratnagiri Mental Hospital in January 2021. He was treated for two years. After that, he was handed over to our organization in January 2023. We kept on counselling him. Then he said his name and address. After that managed to reunite with the family safely.

When we recovered him, he was mentally unstable, but now he is completely healthy.