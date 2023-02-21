Madhya Pradesh: Person kills ex-wife in broad daylight in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Dugani village under Varla police station limits in Barwani district after a person attacked his ex-wife with a dagger and killed her in the middle of the market of the weekly haat in the village.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon when the victim Kerma Bai, wife of Satilal, a resident of Devli village had come to a shop in the market along with her present husband, when accused Dagdiya Nansing attacked her.

The victim’s husband Satilal who tried to rescue her was also injured as the accused attacked him as well. After the incident, Varla police station team reached the spot, but the accused by that time had fled from the spot.

Varla police station in-charge Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi informed that injured Satilal has been brought to Varla Community Health Centre, where doctors did first-aid. Satilal’s relatives later took him to neighbouring Dhulia district of Maharashtra for treatment. The police has begun a search for the accused.

Raghuvanshi said that the accused attacked the victim on her neck and back and she died on the spot. After the incident, chaotic situation prevailed in the market.