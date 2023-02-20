Madhya Pradesh: Thieves strike at Satyam Spinner CEO's house, make away with cash and ornaments in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft was reported at the house of Satyam Spinner Private Limited Company's chief executive officer (CEO), Pradeep Kumar Raul on Sunday night. Unknown miscreants fled the spot with Rs 5 lakh cash and gold-silver ornaments.

The theft was committed at the house in Advantage City, Sendhwa. No family member was present in the house at the time of theft. Miscreants broke four locks, placed at different doors in the house.

Raul had visited Indore for personal work. Hence, he sent one of the company employees to sleep at his home. Later, the employee left Raul's home as his health started deteriorating. The next morning, Raul received a call from his company's accountant Kamlakar Soni that doors of his house were wide open and it seemed that robbers had stuck.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the city police reached the spot. After closely inspecting the spot, the cops started searching for the thieves with the help of clues.

