Madhya Pradesh: Municipal chief, vice-president take oath in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal chief, vice-president take oath in Sendhwa

Oath and taking charge programme was organised in the meeting house of the municipality on Sunday afternoon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Nagar Gaurav Divas, the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected municipality president and vice-president took place in the municipality office on Saturday.

Pt Mevalal Patidar of Gayatri family, administered the oath according to law to the newly elected president Basantibai Vishnu Prasad Yadav and vice president Mohanlal Joshi. Later they were administered charge.

On this occasion, all newly elected councillors of the municipality took an oath that they will serve the public with full participation, cooperation and devotion to the works of the council.

Former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya, former BJP district president S Veera Swamy, MP representative Arun Chowdhary were present on the occasion.

No public work will stop

Municipality president Basantibai Yadav said that the public has made her win for the second time by believing in her and she became the president for the second time. No work of the public will be stopped.

The people of the city will get the benefit of every scheme of the government. We have to become number one in cleanliness. Many work are incomplete in the municipality area. It is a priority to complete them soon. Senior leaders, workers and councillor representatives of the public were present in the programme along with all newly elected councillors.

