Madhya Pradesh: Police urge bank managers to strengthen security in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Following instructions of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, Sendhwa police conducted a meeting with managers of various banks and financial institutions of districts to discuss security measures at banks.

Police suggested several precautionary and preventive measures for prevention of crime on banks. It was also suggested to ensure that good quality CCTV cameras inside banks as well as near the entrance of banks are installed so as to track the movement of any criminal/ suspect.

Police also suggested to remain vigilant over movement of any stranger inside and outside the bank and draw attention of patrolling police personnel and install security guards 24X7 at the bank, check Bank Alarm System within 7 days and fire safety arrangements in the bank.

Manager and assistants of SBI, HDFC, IDBI, Fincare, ICICI, Buldana Urban Cooperative Credit Society, Capri Gold Loan, Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), IDBI bank of the district also attended the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by SDPO Kamal Singh Chouhan and Sendhwa city police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav requested all bank managers to follow the instruction rigidly in the interest of all concerned for the safety and security of bank employees.

