Madhya Pradesh: Two looters held within 24 hours of crime, stolen goods recovered in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested two persons for looting a man of Rs 48k in cash, a mobile phone and a bike within 24 hours of the incident. The police have recovered all stolen goods from the possession of the accused.

Rural SHO Anokhi Singh Scindia, giving information said that complainant Khapadiya Arya filed a report that bike-borne miscreants intercepted him on his way home and looted his bike and cash. On the complaint, a case was registered under 392, 34 of the IPC at the rural police station.

A team led by SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan was constituted to nab the accused. Acting promptly, the police nabbed two accused while acting on a tip- off.Those arrested have been identified as Gyarasilal Arya (28), a resident of Khumrabad and Chetan Patel (22), a resident of Bhagwanpura area.

Police have seized cash worth Rs 47,500, a mobile phone worth Rs 3,500, motorcycle worth Rs 70k from their possession. They would be produced in the local court on Monday.

SI Jani Charel, ASI Rakesh Mandloi, ASI Jitendra Gupta and constable Gendia Davar played key role in this case. The SP has announced to reward the police team.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)