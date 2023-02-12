Madhya Pradesh: Farmers to get Narmada water for irrigation soon, says Arya in Sendhwa

FP Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the seventh day, BJP led VikasYatra reached Jhirijamali village after covering Mordad, Chikhali, Shivnyapani, Dhanori villages. Upon reaching Mordad village, former janpad panchayat member Vikas Arya addressing the villagers announced that local farmers will soon get Narmada water for irrigation purposes. Informing people about Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, he said that it ensures self-government, self-rule to the tribals and also safeguard and preserve the customs of tribals.

State government is committed towards development, welfare of not only tribals and indigenous people but every section of the society, said Arya. Government is striving for the all-round development of tribals, farmers, laborers, workers, he added. Arya also urged people to inform officials for quick redressal of their issues . During the Vikas Yatra, Arya laid the foundation stone of road construction work. A large number of BJP leaders, workers besides administrative officials, workers were seen in the rally.