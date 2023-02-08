Madhya Pradesh: Basanti Bai Yadav became the president for the second time in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): On Wednesday, the first council meeting was held following the election of corporators in the Sendhwa municipality. In which the election of the president and vice president was held.

The voting took place in the presence of Election Officer SDM Abhishek Saraf. The BJP nominated two authorised candidates for the posts of president and vice president.

After the elections procession, BJP's Basanti Bai Yadav and Mohanlal Joshi were elected president and vice president. Both the candidates were declared unopposed by the Election Officer.

Party workers erupted into a celebratory mood following the announcement of the results.

Due to the receipt of nomination forms for two BJP councillors in the municipality's appellate committee, both BJP councillors were elected unopposed in the appellate committee as well. Ward No 2 corporator Lalita Sunil Sharma and Ward No 4 corporator Kalu Sawel were elected to the appellate committee unopposed.

Basanti Bai Yadav was elected President of Sendhwa Municipality for the second time unopposed. Basanti Bai Yadav had submitted her nomination for the position of a corporation from Ward 13, but after the Congress candidate withdrew her nomination form, Basanti Bai Yadav was elected unopposed.

Mohan Lal Joshi was elected vice president without opposition. He represents Ward 5 on the council. BJP candidates won in 19 of the municipality's 24 wards, while Congress candidates won in 5.

Basanti Bai Yadav claims that many development projects in the municipality area are also unfinished and they must be met by the people who have faith and trust in us, which is why we win elections.

