Madhya Pradesh: One arrested for trying to defame man, women through social media in Sendhwa

FP Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police station-in-charge Rajesh Yadav said on Sunday that an accused who had attempted to defame a man and a woman by creating a fake social media account has been arrested. Yadav identified the accused as Ravindra alias Ravi, a resident of the Daval Bedi locality in Sendhwa. He was arrested by police, and the phone used in the incident was seized.

Earlier, on December 10, the complainant, a Sendhwa resident, had submitted a written complaint with Cyber Cell Barwani alleging that someone had attempted to defame him by posting his picture along with the woman, sharing his identity on social networking sites and sending obscene messages. The complainant claimed that he learned about the incident after the accused shared some of the pictures with some of his family members, who then informed him. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case in the matter under Sections 292, 419, 465, 509, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66-C, 66-D, and 67-A of the Information and Technology Act.