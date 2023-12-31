 Madhya Pradesh: Government College Hosts National Webinar On Modern Teaching Techniques
Madhya Pradesh: Government College Hosts National Webinar On Modern Teaching Techniques

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Government College Hosts National Webinar On Modern Teaching Techniques | FP Photo

Maheshwar/Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Government College Mandleshwar organised a national webinar on Friday, sponsored by the Department of Higher Education, focusing on the theme 'Use and Utility of Modern Technology in Teaching'. The event was inaugurated by Ramdas Sharma, chairman of the public participation committee, and principal Dr Lata Mansare.

The webinar featured Aruna Gali, founder and director of School Radio, as the first speaker, sharing valuable insights into the transformative impact of school radio in education. Dr Abhishek Tripathi from Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Tamil Nadu, then elaborated on technological advancements in teaching and learning methods.

Conducted both online through Google Meet and offline, the webinar connected over 150 students and 100 professors, researchers, and students. Dr Praveer Pandey led the national webinar, coordinated by Dr Fozia Aziz, who welcomed guests and introduced speakers. Prof Chetna Siddha extended gratitude as the co-coordinator. The webinar saw the presence of esteemed professors and educators from Government College Mandleshwar.

