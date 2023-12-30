MP: CM Yadav Reaches Hanuwantiya With Family, Visits Singaji Maharaj's Memorial | Twitter

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached the water tourist spot of Khandwa, Hanuwantiya, on Saturday afternoon along with his family. Chief Minister Yadav was earlier scheduled to stay in the district for about 48 hours. There was a program of night stay at Omkareshwar on Saturday, after the change, however, now there is a program of visit to Hanuwantiya and Singaji darshan on Saturday.

On the other hand, necessary preparations have been made by the administration in view of the possibility of the Chief Minister visiting Omkareshwar on Sunday.

For the night stay, Yadav will rest in the tent city at the ongoing eighth Jal Mahotsav in Hanumantiya developed by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. A special luxury tent has been prepared for Chief Minister Yadav in the tent city.

Tourists gathered to bid farewell to 2023

A large number of tourists are arriving at Hanuwantiya tourist spot to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the year 2024. Tourists are enjoying the ongoing Water Festival here as well as the water sports activities in the boat club.

State Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah, MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, MLA Kanchan Tanve, Mayor Amrata Yadav, Tourism Board Vice Chairman Narendra Singh Tomar, former MLA Devendra Verma, Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh Collector Anoop Kumar Singh and other public representatives were present to welcome CM Yadav. From the helipad, the Chief Minister reached the Samadhi of Singaji Maharaj for darshan.