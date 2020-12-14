Madhya Pradesh: Government blames Congress as few state farmers join Delhi agitation

Even as thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan etc have been participating in the ongoing protests on the Delhi borders, only farmers from Gwalior-Chambal belt and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh have gone to the national capital while others remain in their villages and fields.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Anil Yadav however maintained that since Delhi was far off from the Malwa-Nimar and Mahakaushal areas of Madhya Pradesh, only farmers from some parts of the state had gone to Delhi.

"Farmers from other areas are protesting in their respective areas. The public is not getting to know about the protests by Madhya Pradesh farmers since the media is not showing their agitation," he claimed.

Those working among farmers believe that most of them in Madhya Pradesh own small land holdings, that is, one to five acres of land only. Farmers in tribal area have even less land holdings. Since most of them use the crop yield for the sustenance of their families and sell it in their villages itself, they do not have to visit agricultural markets.