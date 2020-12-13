PM Modi should clarify on Piyush Goyal, Raosaheb Danve's 'controversial remarks to discredit farmers' protest': NCP

Mumbai: The NCP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on the claims of some Union ministers that the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agri laws has the backing of Pakistan, China and Maoists.

NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase said instead of sympathetically considering demands of the protesting farmers, Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Piyush Goyal have made "controversial remarks to discredit the agitation".

The Sharad Pawar-led party is a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, along with the Congress.

Goyal on Saturday said the agitation no longer remains a farmers' movement as it has been "infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements" demanding the release of those put behind bars for "anti-national activities".

This was clearly to derail agriculture reforms brought by the government, he said.

Danve recently stirred a controversy with his remarks that China and Pakistan were behind the protests being staged by cultivators, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters.

Taking a dig at the BJP on Danve's remarks, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked the Centre to conduct a "surgical strike".

Seeking to distance the BJP from Danve's remarks, Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale told reporters in Nagpur that Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the farmers' protest is "not the government's stand".

"Besides, Pakistan and China's hands cannot reach till here," he said.

Reacting to Goyal's statement, Athawale said it was important to inquire if such people, who have no relation with the farmers' protest, have joined the protesters.

He said the farmers and government should take two steps back and then try to move ahead on the issue.

"Danve said the protest has the backing of Pakistan and China, while Goyal has alleged that Maoists are supporting the stir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify if these claims are true," NCP spokesperson Tapase said in a statement.

He said cultivators are demanding that the new farm laws be withdrawn, but the government is unrelenting.