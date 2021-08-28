Madhya Pradesh: Gopal Mandir decked-up for Janmashtami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans are all geared up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with fervour. Prior to the celebrations starting Sunday night and following on Monday, MP Shankar Lalwani visited Gopal Mandir and instructed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure Covid protocols are followed.

Gopal Mandir located in Rajwada has historical importance and every year on Janmashtami, devotees gather here in large numbers for darshan.

Lalwani said, “Gopal Mandir has its own religious significance.” After darshan of lord Krishna, he saw the preparations for Janmashtami and instructed the officials concerned to make proper arrangements.

Renovation work has been going on in this temple for some time and on Janmashtami this might hamper Krishna devotees from darshan of the lord on Janmasthami.

“Devotees should be able to attend the celebrations, but it is essential to follow protocols as well,” Lalwani said.

At the same time, Lalwani also instructed the officials to make proper arrangements at Banke Bihari temple and Yashoda temple.

Officials of district administration, police department and municipal corporation were present for the inspection round on Saturday.

