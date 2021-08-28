Madhya Pradesh: Security to be beefed up on Janmashtami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Janamashtami festival will be celebrated amidst heavy police cover in the state on August 30. The police headquarters issued directives to this effect on Friday. This comes in wake of communal incidents that took place in Indore and Ujjain recently.

Detailed instructions are given by special branch about deployment of reserve forces.

All the divisional and district headquarters will maintain reserve police force to deal with untoward situation. The police have been asked to avoid night travel if possible. At least two drivers will be present in one vehicle. The unit heads including inspector general and superintendent of police have been told to equip forces according to weather. The police forces have been told to follow Covid protocol.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 07:10 PM IST