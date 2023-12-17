Madhya Pradesh: Gopal Gujarati's Acquittal Marks Victory For Environment |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Gopal Gujarati, a stalwart in Meghnagar, has been acquitted after a protracted legal battle, vindicating his stand against pollution in the industrial area. The struggle began with a violent stone-pelting incident on August 3, 2015, targeting factories in Meghnagar's industrial hub.

Troubled by polluted water and environmental degradation, villagers vehemently protested, resulting in a criminal case against 300 people, including Gopal Gujarati. However, the police, influenced by factory operators, invoked Section 151, leading to his incarceration for five days.

Gujarati, an advocate against pollution since 2013, gathered support from city residents and raised concerns with higher authorities, including the collector and pollution control board.

The aftermath of the stone-pelting incident revealed a one-sided police investigation targeting Gujarati.

Despite enduring police harassment and imprisonment, Gujarati persevered, ultimately securing acquittal on charges including Sections 147, 148, 336, 452, 427, and 323 of the IPC.

The losses reported by the police in various factories during the incident were contested, and the first-class judicial magistrate ruled in favour of Gujarati.

Meghnagar's environmental woes, stemming from chemical factories established for industrial development, persisted for eight years.

The negligence of pollution control board officials exacerbated pollution-related issues, affecting drinking water sources and causing harm to wildlife.

After the incident, industrial development in Meghnagar faced setbacks, leading to animosity between factory operators and locals.

To address environmental concerns, MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) approved a treatment plant, construction ongoing, with a daily filtration capacity of four lakh litres.