Madhya Pradesh: Goods Gutted In Fire At House

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a house in Ambedkar Colony of Kirwani locality on Saturday evening due to a short circuit.

The entire goods kept in the house were burnt to ashes, while it was fortunate that no one was at home at the time of the incident.

According to the information, house owner Salma Bi went to the hospital for the treatment of her daughter. Meanwhile suddenly smoke started coming out of the house.

The neighbours broke the lock and looked inside to find that there was a fire. After this, the nearby residents together controlled the fire. But by then most of the stuff kept in the house gutted in fire.

