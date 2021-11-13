Madhya Pradesh: Goods carrier crushes 6-year-old schoolgirl

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident a goods carrier crushed a six-year-old school girl on Alot- Barod road on Friday. The accident was so severe that the girl died on the spot. Villagers intercepted the vehicle at a distance. Police reached the spot and filed a panchnama. The body was taken to the government hospital for post mortem and later handed over to the family.

Meenakshi 6, daughter of Gopal resident Kalasia was going to school with her uncle on motorbike. On reaching the school, she walked to a distance when the speeding vehicle bearing registration NL01AF0080 coming hit the girl. She succumbed to the severe head injury. Farmers Nepal Singh and Raghunath Singh who were working in the vicinity intercepted the vehicle after witnessing the accident. Police arrested the accused driver Vikram Singh resident Rajasthan, seized the vehicle and registered a case against him.

Despite several accidents have been reported on Jaora-Agar two lane road in past, the concerned authority seems to neglect the dreadful situation here. There is government school on this road and the children often play around the area. Large vehicle cross through this area at high-speed inviting road accidents. School management has complained several times and demanded to construct speed breakers and install speed limit sign boards near school area concerning the lives of children, but to no avail.

This accident could have been avoided if there would have been a speed breaker on the road, said a villager.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:47 AM IST