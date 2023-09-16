Madhya Pradesh: Gold And Silver Jewellery Worth ₹5 Crore Looted In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Enacting a well-prepared plan, thieves made away with five kilograms of gold and four quintals of silver jewellery worth Rs five crores from Kothari Jewellers in Jaora.

The jewellery is owned by Prakash Kothari, who is the nephew of former cabinet minister Himmat Kothari.

The thieves not only robbed the valuable jewellery but also made a clean getaway with the CCTV cameras and DVR from the premises.

The discovery of scattered jewellery on the road by residents on Saturday morning triggered the alarm. The jewellery store is situated in Bajajkhana, a mere 200 meters away from the Ghantaghar police post.

Initial police investigations indicated that the culprits gained access to Kothari Jewelers through the backside of Kamalipura, where a house construction project was underway.

Scaling the shop's roof, they entered the premises, forcibly broke the lock of the door using a crowbar and efficiently collected all the jewellery within two hours.

Preliminary questioning of the watchman posted outside the shop revealed that he had no awareness of the incident, as the thieves entered through the back door while he stood guard at the front. Further investigations are underway.

