Madhya Pradesh: 10-inch Rain In Bajna; Gates Of Dholawad Dam Opened

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rains in the last 24 hours have drenched the city, leaving several residential areas waterlogged, especially low-lying areas. The tribal-dominated Bajna block recorded 10 inches of rainfall till Saturday morning. So far 37 inches of rainfall was recorded in Ratlam this season.

As the downpour continued, the gates of the Dholawad dam were also opened. The low-lying areas in the city have been submerged. The torrential rains have disrupted the normal functioning of the city.

As per the data of land records, the Ratlam development block has received 85 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while the Sailana development block recorded 125 mm of rain, 74 mm in Javra, 92 mm in Tal, 95 mm in Piploda and 152 mm in Rawati, Bajna.

The officials inspected the Dholawad dam and decided to open the gates. On the other hand, several bridges and culverts in many places were seen overflowing with rainwater.

Meanwhile, district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi ordered the closure of all schools, including Anganwadi, in the wake of heavy rainfall.