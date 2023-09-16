Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Pounded By 6-inch Rainfall In 8 Hours; Kshipra, Chhoti Kali Sindh In Spate

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kshipra and Chhoti Kali Sindh rivers in Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district are in spate due to continuous downpours in the region.

Mahidpur recorded six inches (147 mm) of rainfall in just eight hours at 8 am on Saturday. Many houses were on the verge of submerging in low-lying areas.

Sub-divisional officer Brijesh Saxena along with the municipal team visited low-lying areas and sounded the alarm for people to vacate their houses.

Residents living in low-lying colonies on Gangawadi Road have been vacated and shifted to schools. The torrential rains have also disrupted the normal functioning of the town.

Three labourers, who were working at the stop dam construction, were stranded at the temple as flood water surrounded the temple. On being informed, SDO Saxena, DSP Sunil Kumar Warkade, Jharda tehsildar Ramlal Munia, and Jharda TI rushed to the scene and called rescue teams. They were successfully rescued and shifted to a safe place.

Notably, a stop dam is being constructed at Rs 200 crore costs on the Kali Sindh River in village Samakota of Jharda tehsil.

DSP appreciated the rescue team for making serious efforts to rescue the stranded workers. Due to heavy rains, almost all the reservoirs of Aranya Bahadurpur, Qazi Khedi, and Tanda Shahid were about to reach their full capacity.

