Indore News: Young Girl Partially Falls Into Open Drain In Narrow Lane; Major Accident Averted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman narrowly escaped serious injury after she fell into an open chamber while walking on a road in Indore on Tuesday.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans. She was walking along the side of the road and appeared to be trying to pass carefully near an open chamber. The video shows her attempting to move aside while walking. However, she placed one leg on the edge of the open chamber while the other leg remained on the road, which caused her to lose balance. As a result, she partially fell into the open chamber.

The video clearly shows that the woman did not fall completely inside the chamber. She got stuck halfway and immediately tried to support herself. People nearby noticed the incident and rushed towards the spot. A small crowd gathered, but before anyone could step in to help, the woman managed to pull herself out of the open chamber on her own.

She then stood up and walked away from the area, appearing shaken but safe.

Watch the video below :

दो दिन पहले इंदौर में एक युवती चलते समय खुले चेंबर में गिर गई। गनीमत रही कि बड़ी दुर्घटना टल गई। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद कोई नगर निगम को दोष दे रहा है, तो कोई युवती को। संभव है युवती किसी सोच में चल रही हो, इसलिए उसे खुला चेंबर दिखाई नहीं दिया। pic.twitter.com/NfcZkFnnOL — Ilyas (@Ilyas_SK_31) January 22, 2026

According to available information, the incident took place on a busy road in Indore.

After the video surfaced online, it led to a heated debate on social media. Several users blamed the municipal corporation for leaving the chamber open on a public road without any cover or warning signs.

They said such negligence could have resulted in a serious accident or even loss of life.

Others, however, held the woman responsible, saying she should have been more careful while walking, especially in areas where such hazards exist.

Residents have demanded that authorities take immediate steps to ensure all chambers are properly covered. At the same time, citizens are being urged to remain alert while walking on roads to avoid such mishaps.