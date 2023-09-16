 Three Killed, Eight Injured As Private Bus Overturns In MP's Ujjain District
The bus going from Indore to Jodhpur flipped at a turn due to heavy rains at around 12. 30 am.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Road Accident | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and eight injured after a private bus carrying nearly 40 passengers overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

The incident occurred near Farnakhedi village, about 80 km from the district headquarters, when the bus going from Indore to Jodhpur flipped at a turn due to heavy rains at around 12. 30 am, said Khachrod police station in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar.

Two persons, including the conductor, were crushed under the bus, while another passenger died during treatment, the official said.

Eight passengers suffered injuries in the accident and are in hospital, he said.

