 Bhopal: Youth With Girlfriend Found Hanging From Tree In MP Nagar, Probe Underway
The police added that the duo might have committed the extreme step following a love affair, and investigations are underway to unearth the reason behind the suicide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth aged 21 and his purported lover hanged themselves to a tree near the railway crossing in MP Nagar on Friday late night, the police said. The police added that the duo might have committed the extreme step following a love affair, and investigations are underway to unearth the reason behind the suicide.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said that the incident came to light on Friday late night at around 11, when passers-by spotted the duo hanging to a tree and informed the cops. The police rushed to the spot and brought the bodies of the duo down. They also recovered a polythene bag from the spot, in which the marksheet of the woman who died was kept. Her identity was ascertained as Dharmavati, and she was a native of Pipariya in Narmadapuram district.

The youth was wearing a blue jeans and a blue shirt, while the woman was wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. Cops have sent their bodies for post-mortem and updates are awaited in the case. Police have launched detailed investigations into the incident, SHO Gurjar said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

