 Madhya Pradesh: Godhra-Nagda Section Readied For 160 kmph Trains, Curves Realigned
Madhya Pradesh: Godhra-Nagda Section Readied For 160 kmph Trains, Curves Realigned

As part of this effort, the realignment of curves No 123A and 123B is scheduled between Runkheda and Bangrod railway stations on the Ratlam-Nagda section on March 3.

Updated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Godhra-Nagda Section Readied For 160 kmph Trains, Curves Realigned

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, the Ratlam rail division is swiftly progressing with the work to prepare the Godhra-Nagda railway section for the operation of trains at speeds up to 160 kilometres per hour. The division is focusing on realigning curves and enhancing infrastructure to meet the required standards. As part of this effort, the realignment of curves No 123A and 123B is scheduled between Runkheda and Bangrod railway stations on the Ratlam-Nagda section on March 3.

Consequently, Train Nos 09545 / 09546, which operates between Ratlam and Nagda railway stations, will be cancelled on the same day. The initiative is part of the Railways' broader policy to upgrade tracks on the Mumbai-Delhi trunk route for high-speed train operations. Similar work has been underway on the Nagda-Godhra section since last year.

The enhancements include realignment of curves, strengthening of rail over bridges, fencing, and other necessary works throughout the Ratlam rail division. The completion of these upgrades is expected to increase the average speed of passenger trains by 60 per cent and double the average speed of freight traffic movement, once the tracks are capable of handling speeds of 160 kilometres per hour.

