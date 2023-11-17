Madhya Pradesh: Girl Dies On Way To Her First Vote; Three Of Family Injured

Representational photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): One 18-year-old girl died and three others, including a minor, were injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their autorickshaw from the rear end.

The accident was reported on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday near Amodiya village between Bidwal and Pithampur, Kanwan police said.

The deceased was identified as Madhubala Bagri, while three others including her father Shambhulal, 42, mother Lalabai, 40, and younger brother Shivam, 16 injured in the accident.

Police said that the quartet were heading towards their village Bidwal in an autorickshaw to cast their vote at their native place.

After the accident, all four were brought to Badnawar Civil Hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, where doctors declared the girl brought dead, while all three injured were given first aid.

Police handed over the body after a post-mortem and registered a case against an unidentified person and began an investigation into the matter.

