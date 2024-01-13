Madhya Pradesh: Girl Commits Suicide Over Love Affair In Khandwa | IANS

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old girl hanged herself on Thursday over an alleged love affair in Khandwa. The suicide note left by the girl led the police to arrest her lover, Vijay Ajnare, hailing from Dharampuri village. The deceased girl's poignant letter accused Vijay of betrayal, asserting that he had promised marriage but later reneged on his commitment. The victim pleaded for Vijay's death sentence as a deterrent against those who deceive innocent girls.

A post-mortem conducted by Kotwali police on Friday confirmed suicide and the body was handed over to the girl's parents in Padalya village. Notably, the victim used to reside with her brother in Rajendra Nagar. She cited both physical and mental torture by Vijay in her suicide note. Vijay, living in Civil Lines, will face charges for abetting suicide.

He allegedly manipulated the girl into a false sense of security with marriage promises, only to shatter her hopes later. The accused will be produced in the district court on Sunday for further legal proceedings. The tragic incident highlights the need for awareness about the consequences of emotional manipulation and the importance of legal repercussions for such actions.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge (POCSO) on Friday convicted a person in a rape case in Mandsaur district and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). According to the police, the accused, Vishal Solanki, a resident of Rathana in Mandsaur district raped a minor girl when she was alone at the house.

He also threatened to kill her if she informed about the incident to her parents. He later lured her and took her along with him to Gujarat where he repeatedly raped her in an isolated place. Upon receiving a complaint from the girl’s parents, the police filed a case and launched an investigation.

The police formed special teams and arrested the accused and rescued the minor girl at Sayla Circle under Sayla police station, Surendra Nagar district in Gujarat. The court after examining various witnesses and exhibits found him guilty and pronounced the judgement, said special public prosecutor Deepti Kanase.